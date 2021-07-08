Teigen Tales: Escape to Italy

Chrissy Teigen, the 35-year-old model-turned-influencer who recently became embroiled in controversy after people remembered she used to publicly advise a minor celebrity to kill themself, is doing much better, thanks. She is currently on vacation with her family in Italy!

Her husband, John Legend, shared that the couple visited Portofino, which was the first stop on their honeymoon in 2013. “It’s still magical,” he said. Teigen shared a photo from the Leaning Tower of Pisa. “I feel like it’s getting straighter,” she joked. Ciao, ciao.