Teigen Tales: Do You Want to See Chrissy Teigen's Boob Scars?

Chrissy Teigen, who recently admitted she doesn’t know how to act now that she’s been “cancelled,” flashed her boobs on Instagram last night. The 35-year-old showed her 35 million followers the scars from the implant removal and lift surgery she had done last year during the height of the pandemic. She thanked her doctor, @garthfishermd, and she even sang a little song about her plans for her boobs’ future.

“Gonna keep lifting them, till the end of time,” she intoned. “Two lifts by 35!”

It may surprise you to learn that this is not the first time Teigen has revealed her boob scars to the public. Last July, she posted a similar video on Instagram, explaining that “a few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it.”

Do you believe it now?