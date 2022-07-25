Teigen Tales: Could Chrissy Teigen Be FLOTUS?

Chrissy Teigen has been on a whirlwind tour of Europe alongside her singer-songwriter and Democratic donor husband John Legend. But according to her Instagram, she’s heading back to the good old U.S. of A., where she may be planning a run for First Lady in 2024, if radical centrist and founder of the Weekly Standard Bill Kristol has anything to say about it.

I know what you’re thinking: What? Allow me to explain. This afternoon, Kristol tweeted that he thinks Legend should run in 2024, because he got an email from him that reminded him of Ukrainian President ​​Volodymyr Zelensky.

This tweet assumes a lot: That Biden will decline to run again, that Legend is somehow stylistically and/or politically similar to the wartime president of Ukraine, that American democratic voters want the guy who sang “Feeling Good” at the 2021 U.S. presidential inauguration to actually be the president. (Does that mean Biden would have to sing to him?)

One thing Kristol failed to contend with, however, is that this fantastical arrangement would make Teigen, our favorite 36-year-old model and influencer, the First Lady. One of his followers, who goes by “ExpantYank,” did and offered his borderline pervy endorsement.

But another Kristol reply-guy has a different somewhat-canceled comedian in mind for the White House.

Personally, reading these tweets, I feel more confident in the Democrats than ever. Teigen may as well start redecorating the Red Room now.

