Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen’s Wild Weekend

I learned an important lesson this weekend, which is that when it comes to chronicling the many whims of 36-year-old model and influencer Chrissy Teigen, there are no days off. I thought that after she posted a photo where it looked like she had a black eye on Friday, she was done making headlines for a little bit. But no. In the last 48 hours, Teigen has produced more content about herself than most other celebrities manage in a month. The latest:

She got a tattoo of a blue elephant on her wrist. According to Page Six, “celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone” did the honors. The meaning of the new ink is as yet unknown. She wore a bra as a top — AGAIN — in front of the paparazzi at Bristol Farms market in L.A. She modeled a pair of Fendi’s Signature Shearling Strappy Sandals, which retail for $1,050, on her Instagram. And she explained that she was wearing such expensive shoes because she wanted to be comfortable. “If you see me in heels, they will no longer be ones that throb the bunion mom so graciously passed down to me and my tingers, toe fingers, will not jam,” she wrote. “It’s an exciting time, ladies and gentlemen!!!” She hired professional bakers to teach her and her staff how to decorate cookies. Finally, she “put on a busty display in a plunging white dress with a regal gold tiara” for said cookie-decorating workshop.

What did you do this weekend? Wait, don’t tell me, I’m tired.

Teigen Tales is a series about Chrissy Teigen. Previously: Chrissy Teigen Has a Black Eye?