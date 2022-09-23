Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen’s Quixotic Quest for Cincinnati Chili

Chrissy Teigen loves food. It’s sort of her thing. So when the 36-year-old model and influencer traveled to Cincinnati this week for an appearance at the Kroger Wellness Festival (truly no idea), she was eager to taste the local cuisine. “Coming to Cincinnati for a couple days tomorrow!” she tweeted to her 13 million followers. “Would love to know what to eat, please!”

Teigen’s fans produced an answer easily found on Google: Skyline Chili. Teigen’s quest to sample this local delicacy was not easy, however. The first location she attempted to visit was closed.

This mishap produced at least two local news reports advising Teigen to seek out another location. But Teigen was unsure about continuing her search for chili on top of spaghetti.

Did Teigen brave the wilds of this midsize Ohio city to pick up a three-way, four-way, or five-way (local lingo)? She hasn’t yet updated her fans, which is weird. She did post on Instagram about eating Cheez Wiz and getting heartburn yesterday, though.

Sorry to Cincinnati.

Teigen Tales is a series about Chrissy Teigen. Previously: Chrissy Teigen Asks Woman High On Mushrooms to Be Her Baby’s Godmother.