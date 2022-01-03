Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen's Eyebrow Transplant Surgery Was Successful

It’s a new year, and Chrissy Teigen is already progressing in at least one way: eyebrows. The 36-year-old model and influencer reports that after a successful “eyebrow transplant surgery” last year, her new eyebrow hairs are growing.

“Look. At. These. Eyebrows,” she exclaimed in a video posted to Instagram yesterday. Did you look? I did; they look like eyebrows. And they are growing “like weeds,” Teigen says.

It’s all thanks to Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne, two real doctors who performed the surgery back in November. At the time, we learned that during this particular procedure, the Doctors Jason took hair from the back of Teigen’s head and transplanted it onto her eyebrows. This means that Teigen’s new eyebrow hairs will keep growing and growing like regular hair and will need to be cut on a regular basis to avoid a Cousin Itt situation.

We eagerly await more updates as the year goes on.

Teigen Tales is a series about Chrissy Teigen. Previously: Chrissy Teigen Solves a Problem With Money.