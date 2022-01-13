Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Wore a Bra As a Top — TWICE

Chrissy Teigen, the 36-year-old model and influencer with ever-growing eyebrows, is setting another new trend. On Tuesday, she wore a sports bra as a top while walking around waving at the paparazzi in Beverly Hills with her husband, John Legend. Then, on Wednesday night, she wore a fancier bra as a top to a new restaurant in Hollywood. She shared photos of herself from that outing on Instagram:

The Daily Mail, one of the most dedicated Teigen chroniclers outside of this website, posted stories about both of Teigen’s trendsetting appearances: “Makeup-free Chrissy Teigen flashes toned tummy in black sports bra and leggings while out in Beverly Hills with husband John Legend” and “Chrissy Teigen wears nothing but a bra beneath her blazer as she steps out for dinner and flashes her rock-hard abs in smouldering series of selfies.” Teigen is flashing her toned tummy/rock-hard abs and the media is taking notice.

What will Teigen wear next? Underwear as pants? Sandals as boots? Skirt as hat? Whatever it is, we plan to watch and learn.

