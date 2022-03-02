Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Wore a Bra As a Top to Her Son’s T-Ball Game

Fashion innovator Chrissy Teigen spent the afternoon at her three-year-old son Miles’s t-ball game today. Aww. What did she wear? A bra as a top.

Yes, it seems our favorite 36-year-old model and influencer is committed to this look. In January, she wore a bra as a top to walk around Beverly Hills with her husband John Legend and to go to dinner at a new restaurant in Hollywood. In February, she wore a bra as a top while picking up some groceries in front of the paparazzi. Earlier this week, she wore a bra as a top to a new Japanese-Italian fusion restaurant in Nolita. And now she’s rocking a little titty top on the field. And guess what — the other moms love it.

We’re rooting for you, Miles!