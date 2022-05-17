Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Wears Ballerina Outfit to School Fundraiser For Some Reason

Chrissy Teigen, a 36-year-old model and influencer who is probably not canceled at this moment, recently attended a school fundraiser for what I’m guessing is the school her children Luna and Miles attend. According to the Daily Mail, other celebrities — including Isla Fisher, Mindy Kaling, and B.J. Novak — were in attendance, wearing somewhat normal gala-type outfits. Teigen, meanwhile, wore a full ballerina costume complete with a tutu, ballet-inspired platform heels, and a tiara.

Teigen’s husband John Legend dressed up as the Rat King from the Nutcracker.

It must be interesting to be a parent at a school where Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are also parents. If you have any insight into this experience, please do not hesitate to contact me. In the meantime, I’m sending my good wishes that these two raised a lot of funds for whatever their children’s school needs.

Teigen Tales is a series about Chrissy Teigen. Previously: Chrissy Teigen Denies Getting “Constant Liposuction.”