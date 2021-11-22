Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen vs. Buzzfeed

Chrissy Teigen, a 35-year-old model and influencer who may or may not be canceled, hosted a Squid Game-themed party at her $17.5 million home in Beverly Hills last weekend. Teigen described the elaborate event as an “absolutely epic night,” one in which her dream of watching her friends “fight to the death” came true. Unfortunately, not everyone loved it. One Buzzfeed writer alleged that by hosting the party, Teigen “miss[ed] the entire point” of the Netflix series.

“Look, I get it,” wrote Buzzfeed’s Rachel Brodsky. “Squid Game was/is a global sensation. Lots of people dressed in tracksuits for Halloween. But CHRISSY, you essentially are one of the ultra-rich people from the show. Maybe don't spend $$$$ to cosplay a situation where lower-middle-class people are forced to become the worst versions of themselves and/or brutally murdered for a slim chance of winning a cash prize. OK?”

Actually, not OK. On Saturday, Teigen expressed her frustration with Buzzfeed on both Instagram and Twitter, sharing articles detailing poor working conditions at the digital media company. She also accused the site of hypocrisy for publishing other stories about Squid Game that don’t strike quite the same tone as Brodsky’s.

It’s a lot to wade through, and I encourage you to read every single post before deciding who wins. And please keep in mind that Teigen was recovering from “eyebrow transplant surgery” while posting about Buzzfeed. And also Shay Mitchell loved the party!!!

