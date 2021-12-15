Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Solves a Problem With Money

Chrissy Teigen, the 36-year-old model and influencer who is potentially back to being canceled after posting a photo of herself in the bath with her children on Instagram, had an interesting day yesterday. According to her Instagram Stories, it all started when her five-year-old daughter Luna lost her first tooth. Then it got complicated when Teigen (a.k.a. the Tooth Fairy) dropped said tooth down the sink. Accidentally, I’m guessing.

In most American households, the story probably would have ended there. But Teigen, being wealthy in both resources and time, solved the issue by hiring a plumber to find the tooth in the pipes. She dutifully recorded this experience and shared it with her followers, posting a photo from the plumber’s drain inspection camera that showed the tooth. “Oh shit we found it on the camera!” she wrote. “Praise lord I was so sad.”

Praise lord! Teigen ultimately did not reveal how much money the Tooth Fairy brought Luna after the tooth was retrieved, but that’s probably for the best. I’m glad everyone is okay.

