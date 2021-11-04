Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Shares Some Thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Chrissy Teigen said in an interview with the Today show last week that getting canceled has only made her stronger. I guess that’s true: Yesterday, she made the New York Times bestseller list with her third cookbook, Cravings: All Together. And she got the attention of a TMZ cameraman outside her “office” in L.A.

In a minute-long video, the TMZ guy first congratulates Teigen on the success of her book, and then he asks her about her friend Kim Kardashian’s rumored new beau Pete Davidson. “Funny guys do a lot,” she offers. “Look at John, he’s hysterical.” She also says that BDE (that’s “big dick energy”) is “definitely a thing.”

Thanks, Chrissy, and congratulations.

