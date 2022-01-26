Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Selling Two NYC Penthouses For $18 Million

Great news: Chrissy Teigen will soon have more money than she did before. The 36-year-old model and influencer and her husband, John Legend, announced this week that they are selling two properties in their multi-million dollar real estate portfolio. Per the Wall Street Journal, Teigen and Legend have put two Nolita penthouses on the market for a combined $18 million. Nice.

The New York Post reports that the units are located at 374 Broome St. and take up two floors of the building. They have amenities including a custom wine cellar, a private roof deck, and “an integrated sound system with a 133’ projector screen.” Apparently, the couple was planning to combine the massive apartments into one even more massive apartment, but now they don’t want to anymore, due to the vibes being off.

“We’ve realized that because of work and everything, we’re really mostly going to be in Los Angeles,” Legend told WSJ. “So we’re going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we’re doing in L.A.”

What are Teigen and Legend doing in L.A.? Living in a $17.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. They moved into that place last year, after selling their previous Beverly Hills mansion for $17 million. Somewhere in there, Teigen got “canceled.” It’s good to see her bouncing back.

