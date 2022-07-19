Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Been Sober For a Year

Chrissy Teigen, a 36-year-old model and influencer who is probably not canceled at this point, announced on Instagram Stories yesterday that she is one year sober. She feels pretty good about it.

“Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days!” she wrote. “I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow. I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I — get this — quit drinking! sigh.”

“Anyhow I feel really good,” she continued. “Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol. Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol.”

Relatable struggles, to be sure. She ended her missive on an optimistic note, with a little hedge for good measure. “While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again,” she wrote. “And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze.”

It seems like just yesterday Teigen was telling Hoda Kotb on The Today Show that she was 100 days sober, in the midst of apologizing for bullying minors on Twitter. Let’s hear it for Chrissy!

