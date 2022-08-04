TEIGEN TALES: TEIGEN PREGNANT

Chrissy Teigen, a 36-year-old model and influencer who is definitely not canceled now, announced last night on Instagram that she is pregnant. She shared the happy news with two photos of herself swathing her growing bump in black fishnet lingerie. She looks great!

Teigen, who is already a mom to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with husband John Legend, had a miscarriage in 2020 which she posted about extensively. This time around, she seems to be understandably nervous about the pregnancy but eager to share it with the world.

“the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote on Instagram. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Phew. We are sending Teigen many positive thoughts and can’t wait to hear more about this.

