Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Posts a Nude Mirror Selfie

Chrissy Teigen, a 36-year-old model and influencer who occasionally gets canceled, never seems to run out of things to post on Instagram. Yesterday, after sharing photos of her children celebrating Easter on her main page, she shared a nude photo of herself on her “story.” The photo was taken in one of Teigen’s marble-heavy bathrooms. (Perhaps the one in the primary suite? I spy his-and-hers sinks.) Anyway, I guess you probably want to see the pic. Here it is:

Why did Teigen post this photo? Well, I’m sure she had a few reasons. I think we are supposed to understand that the principal one is that she wanted to show us her unusual tan lines. You can tell by her self-deprecating caption: “this is great.”

We can only speculate about Teigen’s underlying motivations for posting such an image, if she had any. In the meantime, here is the response I imagine she is looking for: Oh, Chrissy. What have you gotten yourself into now? By the way, you look great.

