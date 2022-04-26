Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Plays Disgusting Mouth Game With Jimmy Fallon

Last night, Chrissy Teigen paid a visit to the worst host in late night, Jimmy Fallon, to promote an HBO docu-series she produced about a deceased mega-church pastor (sure?). The 36-year-old model and influencer talked a little bit about that, a little bit about her son Miles’s burgeoning t-ball career, and then she agreed to play the most disgusting “game” I have ever seen on television or anywhere else. It was exactly as dumb as you might expect from something on Fallon’s show, but it was also viscerally repulsive.

The game was called “Press and Guess,” and it went like this: Teigen and Fallon competed to yell out words while sticking their spittly little mouths to opposite sides of a window. See here (I’m sorry):

I had not thought too much about the origins of COVID-19 until I saw this video, and now I think it probably happened exactly like this. Oh my god. EW!!!!!!!!!

On the positive side, I liked Teigen’s dress.

