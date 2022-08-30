Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Looks Different

Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen made a stunning announcement: She is pregnant. Shortly thereafter, she embarked on the typical five-star luxury European vacation that all American celebrities get to take after they make such a reveal. Our favorite 36-year-old model and influencer has been posting several photos of herself from her travels, including this one:

“EVERYONE IS LOOKING!!!!!!!” Teigen captioned the shot. “this is a big deal.”

It is a big deal. It is also a confusing photo, as something seems different about Teigen’s eyebrows or face in general. “Had to zoom in to see that it was you,” wrote one commenter. “Natural beauty!”

I think they meant this in a nice way. Regardless, the comment echoes the sentiments of other fans who have lately been tracking Teigen’s changing looks on Instagram. Earlier this month, one commented, "Something is soooo different about her. Still beautiful but so different." Teigen responded to the remark with a comment of her own: “U guys are somethin.”

I think it’s probably easy to see what happened here, as Teigen has previously explained it to us. Last year, she got buccal fat removal surgery, which is where a plastic surgeon (in this case Dr. Jason Diamond) removes the fat pads from one’s cheeks. Then, she got eyebrow transplant surgery, which is where a plastic surgeon (in this case Dr. Jason Diamond AND Dr. Jason Champagne) takes hair from the back of one’s head and implants it in one’s eyebrows.

The results of these procedures are now evident. Maybe there is something else going on, too, but I’m sure Ms. Teigen will tell us when the time is right.