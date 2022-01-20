Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Is Six Months Sober

The last time Chrissy Teigen shared some news about her relationship with alcohol, she said she had been sober for 100 days. Now, it’s been six months. The 36-year-old model and influencer posted about the milestone on Instagram, sharing her thoughts stream-of-consciousness style:

“6 months no alcohol!” she wrote. “Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again? I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo”

That all sounds mostly positive. In other exciting Teigen news, she got a new dog named Pebbles:

Per Teigen, she adopted the dog so that she could help protect her 5-year-old daughter Luna from “bed monsters.” That also sounds mostly positive, if a little scary. Congratulations to the whole family.

