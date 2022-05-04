Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Is Going Back to Court

Think back, if you can, to April 6, 2020. What were you doing? Maybe you were baking sourdough bread, or banging pots and pans out your window at 7 p.m., or having a nervous breakdown. Or, perhaps, you were one of the dozens of people watching the first season of Chrissy Teigen’s comedic court show Chrissy’s Court on the newly launched streaming platform Quibi, because that’s when it premiered.

Chrissy’s Court ran for 12, 10-minute episodes on Quibi before the platform shuttered in October 2020. After seven months without a creative home, Chrissy’s Court, which featured real small-claims cases that people wanted to be decided by Teigen for some reason, moved to the Roku Channel in May 2021. However, no additional episodes have been released since its original Quibi premiere during the second month of the COVID pandemic. That ends today. Roku, which seems to be doing okay (they have that Daniel-Radcliffe-as-Weird-Al-Yankovic biopic) announced at its NewFront presentation that they have picked up two new seasons of the show. That’s 24 more cases to be decided by our favorite 36-year-old model and influencer. I know it’s been a rough week, but I already feel better about the state of the American justice system hearing this news.

So far, Judge Teigen hasn’t commented directly on the pickup, but I’m sure she’s thrilled to be officially un-canceled. Bang bang.

