Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Is Back On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen, the 36-year-old model and influencer who was “canceled” last year for telling minor celebrities to kill themselves on Twitter, is back on Twitter. The star made a triumphant return to the platform yesterday evening after attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party with her husband, John Legend. It seems that she was just as transfixed by the drama at the awards ceremony as the rest of us, and she wanted to share in the fun of chatting about it online.

Teigen also took the time to share a photo from the red carpet at the VF party:

And she offered some general musings about the atmosphere, as well as a hint about an exciting conversation in which she participated:

By browsing Getty Images from the event, I was able to determine that Teigen spoke to a variety of stars during her night out, including Ronan Farrow, David Spade, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Katie Couric, Jessica Alba, Rita Ora, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ziwe. I bet Couric said something crazy.

In the hours since she has returned to Twitter, Teigen has not publicly conversed with anyone on the app or threatened them with death. We will post an update if and when things change.

