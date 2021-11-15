Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Invites Pals to “Fight to the Death” at ‘Squid Game’ Party

Chrissy Teigen, the “canceled” model and food influencer whose third cookbook is currently sitting on the New York Times’ bestsellers list, had a party at her $17.5 million Beverly Hills home this weekend. The theme was Squid Game, which is Netflix’s popular South Korean survival drama about indebted workers who agree to participate in a series of deadly children’s games to win a cash prize. Teigen described the event, which she hosted with the help of a professional party planner, as an “absolutely epic night.”

“My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death!” Teigen wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring photos from the party, which showed her dressed up as the murderous Robot Doll from the series. (In one photo, she has her underwear down and is sitting on the toilet, for some reason.) It appears that fellow celebrities Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were guests at the party, and that Teigen and her husband John Legend gifted the night’s “winner” with flights to Napa and dinner for two at French Laundry.

If those details aren’t enough for you, rest assured that Teigen plans to keep posting about this stunning display of obscene wealth. “More pics to come!!” she promised on Instagram. Phew.

