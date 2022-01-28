Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Has a Black Eye?

Chrissy Teigen is always doing something, and today that something is sharing a photo where it looks like she has a black eye. The 36-year-old model and influencer debuted the following look on Instagram with the caption “No-makeup makeup”:

Look closely and you can see that one side of her face has makeup on it, and the other side does not. But scroll past the image quickly on your morning Instagram binge and risk being VERY ALARMED.

One of the most-liked comments on Teigen’s post comes from Instagram user @stuholden, who wrote, “I thought you had a black eye at first 😂.” If I commented on Teigen’s Instagram, I would write the same thing, except I would lose the emoji.

In other news, it looks like Teigen’s surgically implanted eyebrows are still growing. I’m glad everyone is okay.

