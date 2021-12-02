Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Got Digital Bangs

The possibly canceled model and influencer Chrissy Teigen turned 36 this week. To celebrate, she allegedly bullied her husband John Legend and gave herself digital bangs.

As you can see in Teigen’s post above, in the first slide, she has bangs, and in the second slide, she does not. “yooooo I cannot with these apps anymore lol app chrissy is so effortlessly cool,” she wrote in the caption.

What do you think? Is “app chrissy” so effortlessly cool? Or does she just have bangs? To be honest, it’s hard to see any other difference in the photos. Both are selfies taken in front of the same mirror in the same marble bathroom in the same $17.5 million Beverly Hills home. Both feature Teigen in the same cropped, lime green sweater. And yet per Teigen, one is effortlessly cool, and the other is not.

If you know which app Teigen used to achieve such an effect, please share it in the comments.

