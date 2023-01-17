Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Unnamed Infant

Congratulations are in order for the Legend-Teigen-Stephens fam: Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her third child with John Legend on Friday. Legend himself broke the news at a “private concert,” per People. So far, Teigen has posted nothing on Instagram except a recipe for Creamy Spicy Rigatoni with Italian Sausage in her Stories, so details about the birth and the baby are sparse.

According to an insider who talked to People, "Chrissy and the baby are doing well," which is a relief. The source added that Teigen and Legend are “ecstatic” about the arrival of their new bundle of joy, and that their older children Luna Simone Stephens, 6, and Miles Theodore Stephens, 4, are pretty pumped as well.

Of course, we have a couple of remaining questions. One: What is the baby’s name? Could Teigen’s rigatoni recipe be a clue? Maybe it’s something Italian-inspired, like Rigatoni?

Two: Did Teigen manage to get a bikini wax before this unnamed infant landed on earth? This seemed to be her main concern before going into the hospital, as she tweeted about it several times two days before giving birth.

Until we hear more details from our favorite 37-year-old model and influencer herself, we will be thinking of her and her possibly hairy pubic area and of course the baby <3

