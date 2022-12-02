Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Flexes Above Average Social Skills at State Dinner

Chrissy Teigen was among several high-profile guests at President Joe Biden’s first state dinner last night in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his hot older wife Brigitte. The 37-year-old model and influencer (she had a birthday this week) wore a billowing pink gown and long black gloves for the occasion. Naturally, she was joined by her husband, John Legend. The two are never not on a Democratic party guest list, despite Teigen’s well-publicized antics and that time she was canceled for two weeks.

Also in attendance were Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Jennifer Garner and her marxist daughter Violet Affleck, and Stephen Colbert. In an Instagram story she posted during the event (probably against the rules), Teigen noted that she and Legend were sitting in the middle of their table, which shows just how much faith the Bidens have in their social capabilities.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

This is not the first time Teigen has attended a state dinner. Back in 2012, she was Legend’s date to President Obama’s state dinner in honor of Prime Minister David Cameron and his normal wife Samantha. Teigen, who had just gotten engaged to Legend at the time, mingled with the likes of George Clooney, Anna Wintour (another loser the Dems can’t quit), the members of Mumford & Sons (both the one married to Carey Mulligan and the one who went on Tucker Carlson this week), Homeland actor Damian Lewis, and Harvey Weinstein.

Now, with her second state dinner attendance under a new Democratic administration, Teigen’s place in the history books is secured. Can’t wait to see what she wears to President Addison Rae’s first hosting gig in 2032.

