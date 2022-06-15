Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Does NOT Want to Be a Real Housewife ;)

Chrissy Teigen, a 36-year-old model and influencer who is also technically a housewife, does not want to be a Real Housewife. Just in case you were asking, which I’m sure you were. Teigen revealed this preference in an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote her Roku reality show, Chrissy’s Court.

“A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I'd be so good on, like, Real Housewives or something... I'm always like, ‘No, no,’” Teigen said, apparently unprompted.

“I enjoy mediation,” she added, which is what she offers as a courtroom judge on Chrissy’s Court. “Big, brutal conflict and attacks and stuff is not me.”

Totally! If there’s one thing we know about Teigen, it’s that she always avoids conflict, whether she’s telling a minor celebrity to kill themselves on Twitter or slamming a random woman on Instagram in the wake of a school shooting.

So seriously, Bravo, don’t even ask Teigen if she’d like to make an audition tape for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s way too shy and normal for that kind of show.

