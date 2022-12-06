Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Designed a $650 Gingerbread House

Chrissy Teigen is having a busy December. First, the 37-year-old model and influencer made an appearance at President Joe Biden’s state dinner alongside luminaries like Anna Wintour and known Marxist Violet Affleck. And now, she’s selling her very own gingerbread house. For $650. Ho ho ho!

The gingerbread house in question was “designed” by Teigen and is made to order by Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles. You can only order it if you live in L.A., because it has to be hand delivered. According to Flamingo Estate’s Instagram, all proceeds from the sale of these houses will go to charity. What kind of charity? So far that has not been specified. Here’s the house:

Flamingo Estate

As you can see, it’s a treehouse. The website description insists the bottom part is a “vegetable garden,” but it looks like grass with one lone basket of veggies. Very festive. The description also states, “Chrissy Teigen is our spirit mother,” and to that I say: seek help.

