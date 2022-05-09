Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Denies Getting ‘Constant Liposuction’

Chrissy Teigen, the 36-year-old model and influencer who doesn’t seem to be canceled as of right now, has a message for her fans. That message is: She does not get “constant” liposuction. Teigen relayed this crucial missive in the comments of an Instagram she posted of herself wearing $595 shorts.

According to Page Six, a fan assessed her appearance this way: “constant liposuction, trainers and good diet.. as she should. I would lol.” Is that exactly how Teigen maintains her model figure? She says no.

“‘Constant liposuction’ what are you even talking about lol,” she responded to the commenter. As you can see, everyone is lol-ing and no one is mad.

By her own admission, Teigen only gets liposuction sometimes. She revealed in a 2017 interview with Refinery 29 that she got the fat-removal surgery on her armpits. “I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things,” she said, evocatively. “It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again.”

Teigen also admitted last fall to undergoing buccal fat removal surgery, which is sort of the liposuction of the face. Dr. Jason Diamond did the work, of course.

So please, update your records: Teigen only has her fat surgically removed every few years.

