Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Cursed the Bengals

Last night, the Cincinnati Bengals competed in their first Super Bowl since 1988 and promptly lost to the L.A. Rams, 23-20. Poor Joe Burrow. How did this happen? Well, Chrissy Teigen probably cursed the team by wearing an electric orange gown to a Super Bowl party at her $17 million Beverly Hills mansion even though she’s not a real fan.

Shortly before the game commenced, the 36-year-old model and influencer told her Instagram followers that she had yet to pick a team. “no I dunno who I’m rooting for but I do love an underdog and the mister issss from Ohio….but my home is LA! sigh,” she wrote. (The mister — her husband John Legend — is from Springfield, Ohio, which is somewhat near Cincinnati.)

Not an hour after that announcement, she updated her fans to let them know she was going to root for the Bengals. She secured an orange gown and a Bengals-themed balloon display in what appeared to be a matter of minutes.

Then, as we all know, the Bengals lost. Perhaps some of Teigen’s on-again, off-again cancellation rubbed off on them. Boo.

