Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Contemplates Third Trimester Bikini Wax

Chrissy Teigen is due to have her third child any time now, and she is starting to make preparations. Step one is thinking about a bikini wax. The 37-year-old model and influencer polled her followers about the wisdom of such a maneuver on Twitter this week:

She got plenty of responses, which I’m sure made her happy. Even pregnancy and parenting expert and economist Emily Oster weighed in (with bad news):

So did Roxane Gay:

And an assemblywoman from the great state of New York:

One fan advised Teigen to “just trim,” to which Teigen replied, “I can’t see it lol.” Another asked why Teigen was thinking about waxing in the first place. Teigen explained her altruistic motivations thusly:

So far, Teigen has not revealed whether or not she went ahead with a wax. We hope she gets back on Twitter to update us soon, before she has the baby.

