Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Get Attention at BravoCon

It seems Chrissy Teigen was among the rabid fans who stormed the Javits Center this weekend to get a glimpse of their favorite Bravolebrities at BravoCon. The 36-year-old model and influencer has been posting non-stop from the event, posing at the Teresa and Louie wedding display and wearing a “Sky Top” to the RHOC panel. Teigen’s celebrity is perhaps not as valuable inside the insular Bravo community as she would hope, however: From everything we’ve been able to glean from the event, Teigen was not asked to host a panel or guest on Watch What Happens Live! or really do anything but sit in the audience. It’s possible she paid for her own 3-day general admission ticket ($430) or SVIP pass ($1,950).

Teigen, who has previously said she could never be a Real Housewife even though of course so many people want her to be, attended all three days of the conference with some unnamed friends. On Friday, she was reportedly in the audience at Andy Cohen’s WWHL “Legends Ball,” but it seems she was not invited on stage or publicly acknowledged by the boss himself. According to Us Weekly, Teigen instead “took photos with the Summer House cast.” She also posed in front of a display modeling Erika Jayne’s “Pat the Puss” dance move.

On Saturday, it appears that she attended the RHOA panel, and on Sunday, she showed up at the aforementioned RHOC panel in costume. Still, it seems, she was not invited to address the audience or to sign a contract for her own Bravo show on the spot.

It’s okay, though. Teigen could never do what her favorite Bravo stars do, even if she had the opportunity, so please don’t ever offer it to her.

