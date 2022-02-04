Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Addresses the Elephant In the Room

Last weekend, Chrissy Teigen got a new tattoo in the midst of several other activities that she shared with her followers on Instagram. The tattoo is on her wrist, and it looks like a blue elephant. It was done by celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone, who has previously inked stars including Lady Gaga, Mandy Moore, and Jana Kramer. Setting aside those basic details, America wonders: What is the meaning behind Teigen’s new tattoo? Finally, we have an answer. Sort of.

According to Just Jared, Teigen revealed the meaning behind the blue elephant in an Instagram post. She shared another visual of her new ink with the Thai phrase, “ในชีวิตที่ผ่านมาฉันเป็นช้าง.” Per JJ, this translates to, “In my past life I was an elephant.” (Google Translate concurs.) So, that’s what the tattoo means: In Teigen’s past life, she was an elephant. Or, possibly, that’s just a fun Instagram caption and does not accurately state the meaning behind the tattoo. We can’t say 100 percent for sure, but Just Jared is confident.

What do you think Teigen’s tattoo means? Feel free to tell her on Instagram.

Teigen Tales is a series about Chrissy Teigen. Previously: Chrissy Teigen’s Wild Weekend.