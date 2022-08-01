In An Historic First, Taylor Armstrong Will Return to ‘Real Housewives’ — in a Different City

Well, what do we have here. It looks like former Real Housewife Taylor Armstrong is walking right out of the autumnal embrace of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Ex-Wives Club: Dorinda’s House and back into the loving arms of Real Housewives: Regular.

I am, of course, sorry to share this news.

Yes, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Ex-Wives Club has become somewhat of a Last Chance Kitchen for former Housewives looking to make their way back into the fray. A few weeks ago, RH:UGT:EWC cast member and former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge announced that she would be returning to her series for the show’s next season. (Actually RH:UGT:EWC cast member, and former Real Housewives of New York cast member, Jill Zarin announced it, after which Tamra called her the “thirstiest bitch” she “has ever met,” but we don’t have to get into it.)

Today, People announced that Taylor Armstrong, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, would also return — but with a Taylor Twist. Instead of rejoining the cast of Beverly Hills, she will join the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County. This marks an historic first in the Bravo tentpole and will no doubt reverberate through its many franchises for years to come.

Taylor will join Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson in the show’s upcoming 17th season. (One-season-wonders Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener have said their goodbyes, unfortunately; as has Ryne.) Taylor was not particularly fun to watch on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Ex-Wives Club: Dorinda’s House, but we can only trust that the brilliant Bravo minds behind the maneuver understand and have made peace with the potential ramifications of their decision.

Now all that’s left is to secure a new tagline. Maybe “My name is Taylor … and I used to be somewhere else.” Or maybe, “My daughter’s name is Kennedy … and you definitely remember at least two of her birthdays.” Or maybe, “If you think I’m new … well, honey, then you definitely haven’t seen Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seasons one through three.”

Anyway good luck, as always, to Vicki Gunvulsan during this difficult time.