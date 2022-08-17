Cruel Unique Tragedy: Tamra Judge Has Closed CUT Fitness

God damnit. Sometimes it feels like we’re never going to get any good news ever again. After 10 years in business, Tamra Judge has closed CUT Fitness, the sexy cool gym she owned with her hunky stud husband Eddie.

UGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star opened CUT (an acronym that stands for Cardio Unique Training) (which I know sounds like a humorous reference to the fact that SUR, the restaurant from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stands for Sexy Unique Restaurant, but “Cardio Unique Training” is actually what CUT stands for) (I imagine it was inspired by SUR) in March of 2013, during the show’s eighth season.

Fans will remember CUT Fitness from the “blessing” party Tamra held at the gym before its grand opening, during which she told Alexis to “get the fuck out!!!!!” The gym was also the site of an admission that led to the eventual unraveling of a cancer scam perpetrated by Vicki’s ex-boyfriend Brooks. While sitting in the studio one day after a unique cardio fitness class, Brooks told the ladies that, in order to fight his alleged cancer, he was “blasting” his body with resveratrol and drinking juice, rather than undergoing chemotherapy.

It’s memories like these that make saying goodbye so hard.

Earlier this month, Tamra announced she was returning to Real Housewives of Orange County after a short absence. But on a recent episode of the podcast she hosts with Teddi Mellencamp, Two Ts in a Pod, she insisted that her new need for income was not part of her decision to return. "We decided to close our gym down way before I got asked back to the show,” she said. “So that had nothing to do with anything that's going on right now.” Tamra said CUT was "doing good until the pandemic."

"Listen, we almost made it to ten years. I'm proud of what we did, what we built,” she said. “And you know what, you'll all find out — more things are coming.”

"It is what it is,” she continued. “It's sad. It's a loss. It's 100% a loss. It's hard."

Damn. But don’t shed too many tears for Tamra. She still has “a very successful CBD business” called Vena, apparently. It seems like these days, the only “F”s she gives are: faith, family, and phytocannabinoids.