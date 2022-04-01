Sydney Sweeney’s Grandparents Love Her Tits

There’s a lovely moment in every grandchild’s life when, gathered around their family’s beloved traditional dessert dish, their grandparents discuss the merits and failings of their tits. “They’re perfect,” a kindly grandmother might say. “Couldn’t imagine a better pair,” says grandfather in his gruff but loving tone. The results are generally kept private, but of course the rules here are different for celebrities. Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, for example, recently told Ellen about what her grandparents think of her boobs.

The household discussion about her tits came after Sweeney invited her family to the premiere of Euphoria, a show in which she is nude and has sex. “I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about it,” she told Ellen. “My grandparents, my uncles, my … I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen, like ginormous screen.”

Would you do the same, if you were nude in Euphoria? It’s something to think about privately. Regardless, her grandparents loved it. “They said I have the best tits in Hollywood,” Sweeney said.

It’s a lovely story, and I’d hate to spoil it by wondering whether the grandparents of Sydney Sweeney, known for not having the right look for TV, actually told her she has the best tits in Hollywood, or if it was just a story she made up to tell on Ellen. So I won’t. To me, this is reality. And I hope it inspires more celebrities to come out with what their grandparents had to say regarding their breasts.