Suggested Guests for Lindsay Lohan's New Podcast

My second-favorite child star Lindsay Lohan can add another line to her ever-expanding list of accomplishments: according to Variety, she’s a podcast host now. The outlet reports that Lohan is partnering with Studio71 to share “her authentic voice” with the public. Currently, the podcast does not have a name or a release date; Studio71 said the company plans to unveil the project in late 2021 or early 2022. (Always good to manage expectations from the jump.)

“I’m excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast,” Lohan said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries.”

Which friends and thought leaders, specifically? I’m sure Lohan has plenty of ideas, but just in case she hasn’t given any thought to this project beyond signing off on the above statement, I have some suggestions, such as:

Samantha Ronson

Tina Fey (6 hour minimum commitment)

Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter

Every PA who worked on her Oprah reality series in 2014

Tyra Banks, Meryl Streep, and the ghost of Elizabeth Taylor (panel episode on feminism)

David Mamet

Michael Lohan strapped to a dunk tank (production will figure this out)

Herbie from Herbie: Fully Loaded

Hallie Meyers-Shyer

MBS

That’s season one right there. Feel free to share your own ideas with Lohan sometime in the next six months or so.