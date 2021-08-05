Stunning First Photo of Lilibet Diana Revealed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 19:
The New York Post’s Page Six got their best guys on Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday video and are the first news outlet to publish this adorable photo of the Duchess and Prince Harry’s newborn daughter Lilibet Diana. Here it is:

Let’s zoom in:

Wow. So beautiful. A little pretty princess. Looks just like her parents (as they probably appeared in their sonograms). Thank you Page Six.