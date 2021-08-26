Spike Says Sike, Will Re-Edit Final 9/11 Episode of New HBO Docuseries

Spike Lee, who was recently in the news for saying he still has “questions” about 9/11, is going back and re-editing the final episode of his HBO docuseries NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½ in light of criticism following his spouting of conspiracy theories.

“I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½,” Lee said in a Wednesday statement from HBO, per Deadline. “I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT. I Thank You.”

The episode, which is scheduled to air this September 11, featured interviews with the conspiracy group Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth in a version that members of the press were able to view ahead of time. Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth generally promote the idea that the collapse of the Twin Towers was actually a controlled demolition, among other “pernicious and long-running lies about the 9/11 attacks,” as Jeremy Stahl wrote for Slate.

In an August 23 interview with the New York Times about the new series, Lee echoed some of those claims, including the common truther refrain/internet joke that “jet fuel can’t melt steel beams” as well as speculation about a controlled demolition. But now, it seems, Lee has been forced to rethink the idea that it was an “inside” job. If George W. Bush would care to comment, we invite him to email tips@gawker.com.