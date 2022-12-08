Please Enjoy the Something Navy Scandal

If you know what Something Navy is, you are probably already six Reddit threads deep on the current scandal involving its founder and her husband. If you don’t, you can still enjoy this, don’t worry. Let’s dive in.

What is Something Navy?

It’s a mid-priced clothing line that started out as a New York fashion blog in 2009. Founded by Arielle Charnas, the aesthetic is very “woman cashing in on a New York fashion blog she started in 2009.”

Who are Arielle and Brandon Charnas?

Arielle, as we mentioned, is the slim figure behind Something Navy. Brandon is her husband; he’s in real estate. They have three daughters, and you’re going to fuckin’ LOVE their names: Ruby Lou, Esme Rae, and Navy Bea.

Arielle and Brandon have been married since 2014. According to this helpful Page Six timeline of their relationship, they met in 2009, when Arielle was working at a Theory store and Brandon was rude to her. They later reconnected in Cabo and moved in together in New York, though “they didn’t label themselves as boyfriend and girlfriend until after they lived together for five months.”

Wait, haven’t I heard about these people before?

Perhaps you followed their other scandal in March 2020, when Arielle announced to her followers that she tested positive for Covid, despite the fact that there was no testing availability (for normal people) at the time in New York. Then she moved her family to the Hamptons while actively sick with the virus. Arielle later apologized for the incident on Instagram. “My family and I are truly sorry to those we have offended for not appearing to take this crisis gravely seriously” she said. “We’re not bad people.”

So now they’re getting divorced?

That’s the rumor. DeuxMoi has posted several tips that Arielle is divorcing Brandon because he embezzled money from Something Navy. Reddit and TikTok are aflame with rumors that a big journalistic investigation into these claims is coming this week. Perhaps most telling: Arielle has limited all comments on her Instagram after fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. Brandon, meanwhile, has set his account to private.

Oh, and TikTok sleuths have been circulating an email statement purportedly written by Arielle in which she asks her fans for support in this difficult time.

What do Mr. and Mrs. Charnas have to say about all this?

They’re denying everything. A rep for the couple told Page Six the email statement is “fake.”

“All of these rumors are fake,” the rep continued. “Arielle and Brandon are happily married, there was absolutely no embezzlement. This is all part of a disgusting, coordinated smear campaign attempting to damage Arielle and Brandon’s reputations and lives.”

The CEO of Something Navy, Matthew Scanlan, told WWD that the embezzlement rumors are “categorically false.”

“Brandon Charnas does not have access to company bank accounts,” he said. “He is not an employee of the company, and he has no access points.”

According to former Real Housewife of New York Jill Zarin’s daughter Ally Zarin, who is I guess attempting to become a TikTok reporter, Something Navy sent a marketing email winking at the scandal this morning. Arielle also posted an Instagram photo of her on a “morning coffee date” with her husband.

If you know who could be coordinating this disgusting smear campaign or have any information about the Charnas family that you’d like to share, feel free to email tips@gawker.com.