Someone Has Been Selling Lori Loughlin’s Secrets to the Press

Lori Loughlin, the Full House actress most recently in the news for serving a two-month sentence in federal prison for her role in a college admissions scam that intended to fraudulently get her two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California, is not going to be happy about this. It seems a morally corrupt source has spread her private business to the tabloid Us Weekly.

Yes, while the actress was living her private life, a secret agent was, unbeknownst to her, following her every move. Just horrible. According to Us Weekly, their informer caught Loughlin visiting her local Target several times over the span of two days. The spy was able to surmise her trips were to purchase “diapers, bottles, formula, blankets, socks, toys, sweatshirts, and jackets.” Mhm, you read that right: Lori Loughlin’s private items, that she purchased as a private citizen, with no intent of every sharing the information with the public, have been laid bare before our eyes. Tsk, tsk, tsk.

Why would she take part in such a peculiar shopping spree, you might wonder? Fine — I’ll indulge your illicit desire for gossip. (Just do not tell Lori Loughlin I had any part in this, when she comes around.) Here’s what Us Weekly has to say:

“Loughlin — who was overheard explaining that the items were being sent to help those in need in Ukraine — also bought yoga mats, which are being used by people as ‘beds’ to stay warm.”

Happy now, sicko? The source went so far as to crane their neck to listen in on Lori Loughlin explaining — in a private conversation! — that she was buying goods to help those in need in Ukraine. Call me old fashioned, but I just don’t think people — even celebrities! — deserve invasions of privacy on this level. Just despicable.

“She went to town,” the filthy source told Us Weekly, noting that she “filled up 30 boxes” with her big-hearted items that show her true nature as an angel sent by God to dole out good needs to those who need them most. “There was so much that she had to have two employees help her load up the car.” Okay. Did we really need to know this???

I won’t even mention what Us Weekly’s second foul source had to reveal about the work Lori Loughlin (a very private person who is just trying to do good without any fanfare or unnecessary hubbub) is doing with “an organization that helps underprivileged kids get an education.” You’ve pried enough dirt from me, troublemaker! Let Lori Loughlin live her life — in private!