Some More “Normal Kid” Activities for Stormi Webster

There are probably a lot of perks to being the child of very wealthy parents. You get fabulous birthday parties and designer clothes that cost more than my rent, and you definitely have no concept of what a student loan is. But the mainstream media’s obsession with depicting “normal” children’s lives has these rich kids feeling left out.

Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, definitely feels that way. In an Instagram story shared by her mom yesterday, we learned that all Stormi has been talking about recently is “riding a big yellow bus.” You see, if you are a three-year-old whose parents have more money than God, you start to dream about the simple things in life, like riding in a school bus with a bunch of other snot-nosed anklebiters.

Thankfully, money can buy anything, including the simulacra of an average life. So Stormi’s daddy got her a big yellow bus that she could run around in and pretend to be going on a field trip to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

This is only the beginning of Stormi’s regular kid daydreams, though. As she grows up she will probably stare out her floor-to-ceiling window, wondering what it’s like to attend a public school assembly or live in a house that has only three bedrooms. Kylie and Travis will no doubt want to help Stormi live out her fantasies, so here are some suggestions for things they might want to start looking into.