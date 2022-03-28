Top 9 Better Slaps

Everyone is talking about that one slap, and of course we all love to be a part of the modern conversation regarding comedian rights and physical assault. But what about the slaps from our past, which are better? Let’s take a look.

9. When Brandi Glanville Slapped Lisa Vanderpump on a Boat in Amsterdam

8. When Brandi Glanville Slapped Kyle Richards’s Hand at Poker Night at Eileen’s

7. When Theresa “Slapped” the Table (It Counts) Because Danielle Was a Prostitution Whore Who Told Her to “Pay Attention”

6. When Kelly Dreamed About Bethenny Trying to Kill Her on Scary Island (Have to Imagine There Was at Least One Slap During the Dream Murder)

5. When Brandi Glanville Slapped Kim Richards’s Hand at Game Night at Dana’s

4. When Porsha Gave Kenya a Full Body Slap While Andy Cohen Said “No! No! No! No! No! No! Stop! Stop!”

3. When Stephen Slapped Irene for Calling Him a Homosexual (This One Is From Real World: Seattle)

2. When Monique Gave Candiace Exactly What She Was Asking for in That Weird Barn (Team Monique)

1. When Stassi Slapped Kristen for Being a Dirty Fucking Whore and Banging Jax While Watching Drive