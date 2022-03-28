Slap Updates: Chris Rock and Will Smith Have Made Up… or Have They?

More than sixteen hours after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and we still don’t totally know what’s going on or what happened behind the scenes. That has never stopped media outlets from posting though, this one included. So here is everything people are saying, from Diddy to unnamed sources close to Chris Rock to people who just happened to be at Oscars parties last night.

Page Six reported that Chris Rock appeared “unfazed” at Guy Oseary’s afterparty, with one source saying that the comedian “was talking about it, just saying it was crazy, but it didn’t seem to be bothering him at all.”

The tabloid also had sources saying that Gabrielle Union was trying to decipher the slap with everyone at the Vanity Fair party and that Questlove felt “odd” accepting his award right after the debacle. Now this is gossip.

Not only did the slap bring out some of Hollywood’s greatest yentas, but one of its greatest liars. Diddy told Page Six that he knew for a fact that Smith and Rock had settled their conflict, saying, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that.”

However, over at TMZ an unnamed source who is a “close friend of Chris” said that Diddy was lying, and that Smith and Rock have yet to speak. They also said that Rock was “shaken and bewildered” after the slap, and that the Madagascar star booked it to his dressing room and then left the ceremony altogether.

A Radar Online report said that Smith will join his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on her show Red Table Talk to discuss the incident. As I’m always saying, vertical integration is the key to a good marriage.

Most recently, the Academy released a statement saying that they condemn the slap, and will be opening up a formal review of the matter. Luckily for them, it’s all on tape.

So now you’re all caught up. Oh did you want to see what Smith got up to after the show? Was he forced by the Academy to return his Oscar for violating their code of conduct, like some online social justice activists were advocating? No, he was too busy dancing.