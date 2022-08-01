Slap Update CCCXLVIIV: Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Made Will Smith Apologize

Will Smith finally apologized for the slap that keeps on slapping on Friday in a weird YouTube video that involved him answering pre-arranged questions about the now-infamous Oscars incident. In the five-minute missive, Smith apologized directly to Chris Rock, whom he slapped, though he acknowledged that Rock still would prefer not to talk to him. He seemed sincere, if a little nuts. But now Us Weekly is reporting that Smith didn’t want to apologize at all and only did so because his wife made him.

According to an inside source, Jada Pinkett Smith arranged for Smith to film the video because the whole slaptacle was really messing up the vibes of her inspirational Facebook Watch program Red Table Talk.

“Jada has been pushing Will to apologize because it has become this really dark cloud over her Red Table Talk series,” the source told the tabloid, adding that Smith “never wanted to” say sorry to Rock in public. Still, Pinkett Smith felt that RTT fans were waiting for “any mention of that moment,” so she told Smith to get his butt on YouTube and handle it.

Why not air the apology on RTT, thus ensuring big ratings and solving Pinkett Smith’s perceived vibes problem? I don’t know, maybe something like that is still in the works. We will truly never hear the end of this.