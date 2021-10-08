Showing Her Range, Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Weeks After Wearing Black

When technicolor was incorporated into films in 1915, audiences saw it as little more than a passing fad. Like cinema’s incorporation of sound, it was to many a garish, needless distraction. Director Albert Parker referred to it as like "putting lip rouge on Venus de Milo” in the New York Times in March 1926. Of course, most films are now shot in color. Those who resisted change were left, as they so often are, clinging to history’s dust. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how the public reacts, now, to this new technicolor shift.

Yes, Kim Kardashian wore a colorful ensemble for the first time since the 2021 Met Gala. And you needn’t take Us Weekly at their word. They also provide examples of non-colorful outfits Kim Kardashian has worn recently. She wore black to the Met Gala, for example, as she did to a Met Gala afterparty, as she did for an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, as she did in New York City on October 5 (although later that night she did wear a sparkly coat). Now she is wearing pink.

To the public I say this: Remember that you cannot stop the world from changing. Digging your heels into the way things were will not stop society’s momentum any more than lowering to a crouch will stop the wind. Kim Kardashian wore a colorful ensemble. And it’s likely she’ll wear another. You ought to get used to it, or get left behind.