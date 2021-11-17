Should We Get Burgers For Lunch

It’s hump day, and I think we all deserve a little treat for making it halfway through the week. Maybe we should get lunch delivered? What are you feeling? I could do Thai, maybe Mexican. Oh, a burger? I’m not sure if I’m entirely feeling a burger right now. If only there were some photos of a television actress going to town on a delicious-looking burger in London’s Primrose Hill neighborhood to put me in the mood.

What’s that? How I Met Your Mother star (she’s really good in other stuff, but good for her for getting the network paycheck) Cobie Smulders just went to town on a delicious-looking burger in London’s Primrose Hill neighborhood? I need to see it to believe it.

Nash/Backgrid

Okay, wow. That burger does look really good. Is that a brioche bun? I’m not sure, but I know I love it.

I’m still not entirely convinced we should get burgers, though. It doesn’t look like she’s having a spiritual experience with it or anything.

Nash/Backgrid

Hold the phone. She is being moved by that burger. I didn’t know a burger could make you feel like that. I can see the Ratatouille-style fireworks going off in her brain.

Nash/Backgrid

And she got fries? Look at that crispy “chip,” as the Brits say, positively drenched in what they psychotically call “tomato sauce.” I know fries don’t normally hold up well during delivery, but I feel emboldened by Cobie. Perhaps her burger-and-fry-loving spirit will watch over them, keeping them crispy.

Nash/Backgrid

We’re getting burgers!