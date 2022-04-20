Shawn Mendes Comes Out as Okay

The nation can rest easy after news broke last night that 23-year-old Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes is, in his own words, “okay.” Finally, an answer to the question that we have all been asking: he’s okay, right? Yes, the “Lost in Japan” singer is “overwhelmed and overstimulated,” but ultimately okay.

Mendes wrote in a note to his fans that he is concerned that if “people know and see the truth they might think less” of him. Luckily, the Mendes Army was supportive of him being okay.

In later tweets, Mendes reiterated that he is, in fact, so okay.

He’s just being real and honest, y’all.

Mendes has lots to feel just okay about at the moment. He and longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello broke up last year, and the song he wrote about it premiered at no. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “When You’re Gone” is now sitting pretty at the no. 52 spot on the chart in its second week. That is famously the most “okay” spot you can have.

So congratulations to Mendes and the members of his team who helped him pen this note. We are so glad that he felt safe and comfortable enough to announce that he is currently identifying as okay, and all of us here at the okay community welcome him with moderate enthusiasm. Maybe he’ll be at the parade this year.