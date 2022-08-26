Shaq Reiterates His Belief the Earth Is Flat — Let's Hear Him Out

During an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Tuesday, Shaquille O’Neal doubled down on his previously declared theory that the earth is flat, citing the evidence that on a recent flight from the US to Australia his plane “flew straight.” Okay I’m listening…

“It’s a theory," he said. “It’s just a theory, they teach us a lot of things.” Regarding that flight to Australia, he said, “I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way,” moving his arm diagonally, “I flew straight.” And, as real eyes realize real lies, you just can’t deny the fact that to move around a sphere you must move diagonally. O’Neal added that he also “didn’t tip over” or “go upside down.” ??? And what do you have to say to that??

Shaq also voiced doubt over whether the Earth spins. “You know they say the world is spinning? I’ve been living on a house on a lake for 30 years,” he said, “not once did the lake rotate to the left or right.” Okay? I’m listening for your rebuttal and I’m hearing what?

O’Neal ended his impromptu geoscience lecture by talking about his love for theories in the general sense, which I think is beautiful, saying, “It’s not about figuring them out, or he’s wrong or he’s right — it’s just a theory.”

You might remember the first time Shaquille O’Neal blew our minds with regard to the Earth’s definite flatness in 2017, when he talked about driving across the country. “The shit looks flat to me,” he said. “I do not go up and down on a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity. Have you looked outside of Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? So you mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not. The world is flat."

Later that year he explained to the Washington Post that he was joking about the Earth being flat, saying, “So know that when Shaquille O’Neal says something, 80 percent of the time I’m being humorous, and it is a joke. And 20 percent of the time, I’m being serious. But when I’m being serious, you’ll know.” Ah, but it’s too late for me; my eyes have already opened.

I guess we should “hear both sides,” though, as they say. So let’s take a look at the facts for each theory regarding the shape of Earth.

THE EARTH IS FLAT:

You don’t fly diagonally, tip over, or go upside down when you fly to Australia

When you drive across the country it looks flat

Shaquille O’Neal thinks the Earth is flat and he stands at 7′ 1”, giving him a better view of the horizon than most people

Shaquille O’Neal lives on a lake

There are buildings in Atlanta

THE EARTH IS NOT FLAT:

Nothing comes to mind

I mean … we’re all just working on theories here, so I guess you’re free to draw your own conclusions, but it seems pretty obvious to me.