Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’s Feet (Recently Uncoupled) Go On a Date

John Keats wrote that “Beauty is truth, truth beauty — that is all ye know on earth and all ye need to know.” Well, tell me this then, Keats. What is the truth about the beautiful former couple we all know and love, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers??? Huh? Tell ye right now!

News broke last week that Woodley (beet juice for lipstick) and Rodgers (anti-vax) had ended their engagement. Since then, Rodgers posted a weird Instagram love letter to Woodley, writing in part, “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.” Unfortunate. And now look at this — an E! News source reports the couple went out for breakfast together on February 22 at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. Breakfast!

“One source exclusively told E! News that ‘they came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together.’

The source confirmed it was just the two of them, but they didn't ‘hang out too long.’”

(That’s the whole story.)

So what’s this mean, then? Is Aaron Rodgers calling Shailene Woodley every night, crying about how they never got their perfect Disney dream wedding, and she had to have breakfast to appease him? Did they realize they were contractually obligated to one more in-person appearance? Did Aaron ask Shailene if she wanted his gift card to Erewhon and when she said sure, he said, actually let’s just both go? Were they never romantically involved? Are they still romantically involved?

Although I know this will bring you great unease, as of now the answers are unclear. We can only hope there is another E! News source out there lurking in the wings of Erewhon with a more illuminating story to tell. You can trust that we will be here to alert you when they reveal what they know.